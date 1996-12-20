DANIEL T. COMERFORD, LABOR DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE

Daniel T. Comerford, who worked for the U.S. Department of Labor until last year when he turned 77 and was active in many Catholic organizations, died Thursday (Dec. 19, 1996) in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a brief illness.

He was a 1936 graduate of South Park High School and a 1950 graduate of Canisius College, where he was a member of the DiGamma Honor Society.

Comerford served in the Army as a medic during World War II in the Pacific Theater and witnessed the Japanese surrender from a nearby ship.

He worked as an operating engineer and taught in the Buffalo schools from 1958 to 1964.

From 1964 until he retired in 1995 he worked as a field representative for the Labor Department's Bureau of Apprentice and Training, setting up apprentice programs in companies.

Comerford was a past president of Operating Engineers Local 17 and the St. Joseph Guild. He was a member of the Mercy Associates, the Mercy Hospital Men's Sustaining Society, the Third Order of Dominicans and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

His wife, the former Bette Mahaney, died in 1974.

Comerford is survived by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Harig; a son, Daniel T. Jr. of San Diego; five brothers, Nelson, Thomas, Vincent, William of Miami Beach and Joseph of Hingham, Mass.; two sisters, Kathleen McKenzie and Marianne Fahey; and two grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, 1130 Abbott Road, after prayers at 9:30 in the Reddington Funeral Home, 657 Abbott Road.