WOMEN RECONSIDERED

Art Not too many decades ago, an art exhibition titled "The Female Subject" might as well have been called "The Female Subjugated." In those days before women started to question such things, most visions of the female body were strictly beholden to male desire. Women were too often represented by two extremes: woman as seductress and woman as holy mother. In between, she was most likely seen as an empty vessel of one sort or another, always the ready object for male scrutiny. The Burchfield-Penney Art Center's "The Female Subject," on the other hand, will trace the changing representation of women from the turn of the century through the present in an exhibition assembled from the museum's collection. With figures from both early in the century and a number from the current scene, it promises to be a study in contrasts. Interpretations by both male and female artists will offer chances for side-by-side comparisons of gender viewpoints on the subject. Among the artists represented are Florence Julia Bach (who flourished early in the century), Charles Cary Rumsey, William Underhill, Diane Bush, Russell Drisch, Barbara Insalaco, Cindy Sherman, Irene Haupt, Milton Rogovin, Nancy Dwyer (whose "Nancy Dwyer: Say What?" is also at the center through April) and Charles Burchfield himself. The exhibition opens Saturday and continues on view through Feb. 23.

-- Richard Huntington