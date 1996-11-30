SINGLE MOTHER FIGHTS WAY BACK AFTER ILLNESS

Life was hard enough for Stacey Harris before a thyroid condition knocked the emotional and physical blocks out from under her a few years ago.

Saddled with an abusive boyfriend who paid little attention to their daughter, Courtnie, she still managed to hold a nurse's aide job at Sisters Hospital.

Then a condition called Graves' disease caused her weight to balloon, and her emotions to go out of whack. She lost her job and her home.

"I was basically homeless and wasn't functioning right," the soft-spoken woman said. "I stayed with my mother and father and cousins, whoever would deal with me. It's amazing what life can do. You take a bad turn, and that's it."

The News Neediest Fund is seeking help for people like Miss Harris. Donations can make the difference between a Christmas of joy or disappointment.

Surgery corrected the thyroid problem two years ago, and her life began to stabilize. Courtnie, 6, is doing well in school. Portraits of her adorn the bookshelves and mantle in their Schuele Street apartment.

"I started coming back to my senses," she said. "To be truthful, these days I'm doing the best I have in the past five years. Last year was the first time we had a tree. It wasn't the prettiest tree, but it was a tree."

She gets by on $554 in monthly disability payments, coupled with food stamps and the help of St. Gerard's Catholic Church.

"It's a beautiful church with beautiful people," she said. "They've been nothing but kind to me."

She shops at the least expensive discount stores she can find and goes to the AMVETS Store for the clothes she can't afford elsewhere, but that's not enough to save for Courtnie's Christmas. Her family is not in a position to assist them, except for an occasional school outfit.

"It's kind of hard," she said. "I'm only able to buy a few Barbie dolls, or at least we'll see. It's a little of robbing Peter to pay Paul."

Miss Harris, 29, eventually wants to complete her training as a medical secretary.

"I don't have a bed to sleep in or much furniture," she said. "But I'm thinking about returning to school and seeing what I can do from here. I've come a long way in a year."