FOR BUDGET SKIING, THINK HOSTELS

A ski vacation near the ritziest of slopes can be had for a mere fraction of the going resort rate by staying at one of 34 hostels situated near such pricey destinations as Breckenridge, Aspen, Snowmass, Powderhorn and Winter Park.

For just $8 to $25 per night per person, skiers of all ages can get simple lodging close to both downhill and cross-country ski resorts. Many hostels can also provide ski packages, free shuttles and discount lift tickets. Call Hostelling International-American Youth Hostels Ski Hostels, (202) 783-6161.