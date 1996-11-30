FAMILY HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH

Four members of a Kennedy family remained hospitalized Saturday following a Thanksgiving Day collision.

Alfred Cardot, 46, and Rhonda Cardot, 31, were in serious condition in St. Vincent's Health Center in Erie, Pa. Two of their children, James, 3, and Heather, 11, were in fair condition.

No information was available on Andy, 5, and Kara, 13, was treated in a local hospital for minor injuries.

The Cardots were on their way home from a Thanksgiving dinner at a relative's house when their car collided with another that had gone out of control on Route 72 in the Town of Arkwright. The other driver was not seriously injured.