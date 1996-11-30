BRING BACK BLUE & GOLD

We recently had the chance to see the Buffalo Sabres play the Dallas Stars. As former residents and former season ticket-holders for 10 years, I think the new Sabres uniforms are about the ugliest in the NHL. Whoever made the decision to change the colors has questionable taste. The colors are drab, and the design is without any flair. The only positive aspect of the uniform change is the updated buffalo-head logo.

I hope someone with guts and brains will make the difficult decision to return to the traditional blue and gold colors that made the Sabres so distinctive.

PATTI HUTCHINSON

Carrollton, Texas

