QUOTES IN THE NEWS

"A lot of people fear (Hillary Rodham) Clinton the way they once feared witches. There is old-fashioned misogyny at work here, an irrational hatred of women and suspicion that they are in league with sinister forces."

E.R. Shipp, columnist, New York Daily News

"Much of the rising trend of bankruptcy filings . . . appears to reflect . . . legal and social changes, and outright abuse, rather than high debt level. Strong consideration should be given to a major overhaul . . . to curb . . . growing abuse."

Lawrence Chimerine,

Economic Strategy Institute in recent congressional testimony.