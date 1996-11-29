FENTON CENTER PLANS HOLIDAY EXHIBIT

The 15th annual holiday exhibit at the Fenton History Center, Museum and Library gets under way Monday.

"Celebrations of the Season Revisited" will feature diverse and unique ethnic and historical celebrations of the holiday, including a number of different types of Christmas trees. This year's event will include the re-creation of Christmas in 1863, a 1950s tree and a display of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls.

Among the special events scheduled are Children's Day, Dec. 15, when children can meet the Victorian era St. Nicholas and his two live reindeer; Dec. 19, when local storyteller Paul Leone will present the "Legend of the Christmas Rose;" and the annual open house Dec. 22, when the public can tour the exhibit free of charge.

The exhibit at former Gov. Reuben E. Fenton's Victorian mansion will continue through Jan. 6.