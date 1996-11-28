(GETTING OVER THOSE) RESTAURANT RESERVATIONS

EATING out is not easy in today's world.

Sometimes you need the specific restaurant to fit a very specific purpose.

Take, for instance, the 10 culinary predicaments discussed in detail below. They are real; they are earnest -- and we hear their like every single day.

So we give a few suggestions on how to handle them.

The problem of weekend lunches, for example:

"My problem concerns where to eat Saturday lunch in Western New York. To put it bluntly, there doesn't seem to be anyplace.

"And that's too bad for me, because I'm at the office during the week and Saturday is the day I like to see my friends. Bear in mind, I'm not talking about fast food places. I know all about them. I'm seeking more relaxing surroundings."

Here are a few places that usually do serve Saturday noon. But call first to be sure of a good reception. Schedules have a way of changing without warning.

Zuzon American Grille, 5110 Main St., a great looking restaurant with contemporary food. The Creekview Restaurant, 5629 Main St., and the Eagle House, 5578 Main. (All of these places are in Williamsville, which seems to be a hotbed of lunch activity.)

And then there's also Jimmy Mac's, 555 Elmwood and The Place at 229 Lexington Ave. And the very fine restaurant in the Albright Knox Gallery.

You also can try the various hotels that serve a midday meal in their coffee shops. (But to tell the truth, sometimes these places are so empty at that time of day, they're spooky.)

So here's another idea for your Saturdays: Patronize one of the coffee houses that seem to be soaking the scene. Many of these places serve interesting sandwiches, salads and snacks as well as java, and they expect you to sit for a while and relax while eating them.

Here's one suggestion from the multitude: The Spot Coffee, 227 Delaware Avenue.

But then there's also the problem of weekend breakfasts:

"I'm tired of pancakes, oatmeal and omelets. Give me the names of some places where I can eat an unusual Sunday breakfast."

How 'bout pizza for breakfast? (And we don't mean the cold stuff left in your fridge from the night before.) You can order a fresh breakfast pie from Just Pizza at 976 Elmwood Ave., 2189 Seneca Street and 244 Niagara Falls Blvd. They're open from 11 in the morning.

A Breakfast Western Pizza is topped with eggs, peppers, onion, smoked ham and cheddar cheese. The Breakfast Cheddar and Broccoli Pizza is self explanatory.

And -- for those whose appetite develops early and good luck to them, we say -- there's even a breakfast Giambotta Pizza: eggs, hot peppers, onion, potatoes, ham or sausage, or a meatball with mozzarella or Romano.

Here's another idea, starting at noon on Sunday. Visit the Golden Duck, 1840 Maple Road, Amherst, for Mongolian Barbecue. You pick out fresh vegetables that are stir-fried before your very eyes. There are also meat, soup, sauces and special condiments. Help yourself.

Speaking of Sunday, Pano's, 1081 Elmwood Ave., serves a prime rib breakfast with eggs, home fries and toast for $5.95.

Dim Sum (dumpling) brunches are offered at several local Chinese restaurants, too, mostly on Sunday.

Then there's the problem that people who have forsaken meat sometimes encounter when eating out:

"I've decided to change my life and it isn't easy. Where oh where can I find a good vegetarian restaurant?"

Rutabaga's Vegetarian Cuisine, 177 Hodge Ave., would seem to provide the answer to your prayers, and so would Preservation Hall, 532 Elmwood.

But you don't have to go to an all-vegetarian restaurant to eat that way, you know. These days, when good vegetables dishes are "in," most restaurants, especially the more contemporary ones, have at least one meatless dish on the menu.

Sometimes, if you ask they'll make one up for you.

Another avenue to explore: Chinese restaurants. Asian restaurants have always downplayed meat because there wasn't much around. So, they are particularly inventive with vegetables and rice dishes.

But there's also another side of the coin, of course :

"Stop with the stir-fries! I want beef, bloody beef! Where can I go to satisfy this craving for steak or prime rib?"

Almost all restaurants have beef, but some carry it to extremes. We say if you're going to eat a steak, it might as well be a good one.

One prime steak restaurant in Buffalo is E. B. Green's at the Hyatt Regency. This is steak to the nth degree -- but it is expensive.

Another beef obsessive is the Red Osier in Stafford, right outside of Batavia. Roast beef is an especially big deal here and is carved on a cart as you watch. The "Call Cut" is out and out decadent.

But here's another tip for finding quality beef. Check out the restaurants that offer the "Black Angus Program" -- there are several in the area.

Winter brings culinary restlessness in these parts:

"Every time we go onto standard time and it gets dark early, I develop cabin fever. By the middle of December I'll be tired of looking at my four walls and I have to break loose. Driving would be OK, but I need a destination. Can you suggest a really good restaurant for a change of scene. (I don't want to drive for more than an hour, however.)"

Try Hillebrand's Vineyard Cafe at the winery on Highway 55 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Marvelous food -- even if the view of the vineyards off season is a little bleak. Be sure to take the winery tour while you are at it.

Another Canadian destination just a bit farther away is On the Twenty in Jordan, Ont. Good food in a very glamorous setting.

And here's another place you might want to keep in mind at this time of year: the Gaslight Village Cafe in Wyoming County, tucked into a hollow right out of Norman Rockwell with gaslights and sparkly Christmas decor. There are plenty of holiday shops here to help you spend more money.)

And then there are the people who really hate noise:

"There's so much hustle bustle in restaurants now that I feel as if I have to bring ear plugs along. I need a place where I can have a both a good meal and a quiet conversation."

What's that you say? I didn't quite hear -- never mind. Here are two places where you can speak in whispers:

Truffles, 1141 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore. A formal restaurant offering well-prepared, Continental fare.

And The Coda on Pennsylvania Street near Kleinhans Music Hall. (Ask for a booth so you can plan a revolution or speak of love in peace. The booths are really private.)

And speaking about aural background -- and love -- there's this:

"I am dreaming about a restaurant that serves fine food and plays romantic piano music..."

Dream no more. Justine's in the Hilton has live piano music every single dinner hour. Lush surroundings, too. On Friday and Saturday it even adds a violinist.

Oliver's, 2095 Delaware Ave. has a piano player at Friday and Saturday dinner.

Many Western New Yorkers have company from out of town:

"I have visitors coming from Germany next week. Where can I find a restaurant that serves German food?"

Two good places to take them are Scharf's Schiller Park Restaurant, 34 S. Crossman St. or Old Heidelberg in Warsaw, but you are missing the point. Folks visiting from other countries generally want to try something that is typically American.

They can get their own food -- much more authentic -- on their home territory.

So, that being the case, I'd show off our local specialties. (Western New York is one of the few places in the United States that has so many, you know.)

Take them to Eckl's Beef on Weck Restaurant, 4936 Ellicott Road in Orchard Park or Schwabl's Restaurant for the same thing -- it's at 789 Center Road in West Seneca.

Then, of course, there's the Anchor Bar for chicken wings. (Main at North -- you may be tired of wings but believe me, the rest of the world is not.) Or the various Ted's for charcoal hot dogs. (Hot dogs served in other U.S. cities are pretty pallid.)

On a different plane is the aforementioned Gallery Restaurant at the Albright Knox. And the Roycroft Inn, 40 South Grove St., East Aurora, which showplaces a unique time in Buffalo history. Saki's in the Guaranty Building is located in Sullivan's architectural work of art. (The restaurant itself is modern but the lobby is marvelous.)

I also like the beautiful home-in-the-country ambience at the Old Orchard Inn, 2095 Blakely Road, East Aurora or the Bristol Woods Inn, 4409 South Park in Blasdell. They are very American.

And, as a corollary of that . . .

"I'm having out of town company, can you tell me the name of a good restaurant in Niagara Falls?"

Ouch. Forgive me folks while I speak my piece. The Falls is a geological wonder, not a culinary one.

That being said, we opt for John's Flaming Hearth at 1965 Military Road with its fading '50s glamour, very good steaks and Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie.

But you might consider driving on to Lewiston. (Drive along the river.) The Clarkson House, at 80 Center St., is cute and the food is good. Even farther away is the Olde Fort Inn, 110 Main St., in Youngstown. It's on the cusp of Fort Niagara, which is interesting in itself, being one of the oldest structures on the continent.

If you want to cross the Rainbow Bridge, there is the Queenston Heights Restaurant, 14184 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, Ont., which looks (spectacularly) over the gorge.

Or, the Skylon Tower, 5200 Robinson St., Niagara Falls, Ont. The view will knock their socks off. (Stick to cocktails.)

Here's a question that's often asked as weekends draw near:

"We like to go to movies late in the day before we eat. Give us the names of some places that serve late supper."

These are just suggestions, many more restaurants abound. Around the Market Arcade: Try the Bijou Grille, 643 Main; le Peche, 610 Main; Katrina's, 657 Main, or Hemingway's, 492 Pearl St. They have open menus. Next to the Maple Ridge or the University, there's the Dakota Grill, 4224 Maple Road, Amherst, which also sports a cigar bar and a new little trattoria called Ciao. Or the Circle of Thieves, 1574 Eggert Road. (I like the Steak Sandwich with Dandelions.)

Next to the North Park, Little Talia Trattoria, 1458 Hertel; the Amherst, May Jen, 47 Kenmore Ave., Amherst or The Montana Room, 3151 Main St.

Eastern Hills -- try Rita's Crystal Palace, 9380 Transit Road, East Amherst, for a little Chinese. Or Protocol, 6766 Transit Road, Amherst for good ribs.

The Walden Galleria cinema is tough -- if you want to avoid the food court, that is. I guess I'd opt for Pizza Uno or Jack Astor's in the mall itself.

But a better bet would be to scoot down to Siena, 4516 Main St., Snyder (near Harlem) for some gourmet pizza.