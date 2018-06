An exit door and an 8-by-4-foot window were broken at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when a van driven by an elderly woman crashed into the Hallmark Card & Gift Center, 148 Washburn St., Officer John Allen said.

The accident occurred when the woman's foot apparently slipped from the brake pedal of her van and hit the gas pedal. The van, which was stopped in front of the business, was propeled into the building, Allen said.