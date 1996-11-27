TONAWANDA NATIVE ASKEY STOPS AMERKS IN GOAL

Igor Nikulin scored two goals and goaltender Tom Askey made a triumphant return to Western New York, leading the visiting Baltimore Bandits to a 6-3 victory over the Rochester Americans.

Askey, a native of Tonawanda, made 39 saves and limited Rochester to one goal in each period.

Nikulin's second goal of the game snapped a 2-2 tie at 10:37 of the second period. The goal came just 34 seconds after Dane Jackson's power-play goal tied the score for the Americans.

Terry Hollinger and Wayne Primeau also scored for Rochester, which had a five-game home winning streak stopped.