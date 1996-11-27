GIVE THANKS FOR GOOD STREAM CONDITIONS

Thanks to a chill and reduced rainfall, streams have leveled off to good fishing depths and clarity.

Inland lakes have seen deeper, tighter schooling of fish anticipating the onset of ice. Surface temperatures in most shallow areas cooled to the high 30s, sending warmer water -- and bait schools -- deeper. Bass, walleye, trout, salmon and most panfish schools now drop to deeper structures where well-placed bait rigs can connect with good numbers.

Most baits will take fish, but minnows and minnow-like jigs (lead-head and verticals) and body baits (solid or jointed) have put the most bends in late-fall rod action recently.

Successful deer hunters and avid cool-weather fall anglers can give thanks for good stream and inland lake outings this holiday weekend.

Great Lakes feeders

Oak Orchard Creek dropped well this week, allowing for smaller lures and line sizes in its clearing waters. Flies, small egg sacks and wooly buggers keep getting good reports.

Burt Dam on Eighteen Mile Creek draws the most fall fishermen with its assortment of brown and steelhead trout, plus an odd late run of salmon. Regulars get there early and work upstream anywhere good casting access can be found. The usual flies, egg sacks and imitations have gotten the most play, but some good salmonids have been taken with floating Rapalas and Thundersticks in lighter finishes.

Wilson Harbor has shown better "upland" fishing than trout and salmon runs. A few pike and some sizable schools of crappie have made the upper banks of both branches of Twelve Mile Creek more active than the piers.

Eighteen Mile Creek on Lake Erie shows runs similar to Ontario's creek of the same name. When pools and riffles settle out, nice runs appear. Waders head down to the mouth to check on the shoreline pools before heading up stream.

Cattaraugus Creek has it all. Its major feeders (Clear, Spooner Brook, etc.) show winter-like waters. The main creek produces all day with the right kind of drifting action. Sacks and skein have done best during clear mornings. Super Vibrax spinners turn heads in stained or mildly stained afternoon and early evening waters.

Chautauqua Creek at Barcelona continues as a foremost small feeder. Unusual numbers of trout entered this stream just west of Barcelona Harbor and it now holds pool and stream runs similar to that found on Canadaway in past years.

Niagara River

Upper river musky trollers and bass casters have until Saturday evening's close of the season. Terry Jones of First Class Bass Charters has been running from the Sheridan ramp up to the head of the river and out onto Canadian shoreline structures at Abino and Windmill for fall bass action.

Lower river drifters find browns and steelies, but the main strike source continues to be out-of-season lake trout. Unlike open waters, where speed changes can avoid lakers, river drifts call for bottom bumping for all species. Hence, lakers come in along with the legal targets.

Inland Lakes

Chautauqua -- Snowfall and deer season can not stop walleye drifters in search of the late-fall feeding foray. Big minnows tipped on vertical jigs increase odds for keeper-sized 'eyes, but the smaller fish herd with the bigger 'eyes feeding at 30- to 40- foot depths under suspended schools of bait. Look for those bait schools before settling into any repeated drift pattern.

Seneca -- Perch schools gathered in deep waters off Peach Orchard Point last week and now hold at 40-foot depths. Minnows take most of these deep feeders. Trollers run Thundersticks fast (up to 4 mph) for salmon and rainbow trout in the deeps just off those perch-holding dropoffs.

Canandaigua -- Shore casters reach crappie at the north end from Canandaigua city piers. South-end small boaters have to get out on the washboard structures off Catherines Creek mouth for a mix of crappie and perch.

Honeoye -- South-end panfishing takes boaters from 8-foot shoreline sites out to at least 20 feet for moving schools of perch, bluegill and some crappie. Fathead minnows or small jigs tipped with spikes do well.

Oneida -- Clear waters and ranging minnow schools have sent trollers out afternoons and evenings over open water to work varying depths for walleye.