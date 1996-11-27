FROM THE SABRES TO THE SYMPHONY, GIFTS TO GO OUT ON THE TOWN

Giving tickets as gifts for family and friends may be your ticket to hassle-free holiday shopping.

The possibilities are endless: theater, concerts, sports, recreation. Your gift can be as luxurious as your budget permits.

A ticket to a theater performance, for example, can be presented with a gift certificate to a nearby restaurant. You might even arrange for a limousine to drive your recipients to their appointed destinations on the day of the event.

Best of all, you need only reach for the nearest telephone to purchase tickets and charge them to your major credit card.

Marine Midland Arena

For those on your list who have not yet had occasion to visit the new Marine Midland Arena, here's what's there during the coming months.

Hockey: The Buffalo Sabres' season ends in April. Tickets for individual games range from $19 to $65. A $65 ticket entitles one to dine (price of meal not included) in the arena's Harbour Club restaurant.

Soccer: The Buffalo Blizzard plays through March. Tickets are $10 to $15.

Lacrosse: The Major Indoor Lacrosse League champion Buffalo Bandits averaged a phenomenal 14,000 fans per game in its first four seasons. Season five starts Jan. 4, and individual game tickets go on sale Dec. 20. A season ticket (five games) is $65 to $120; single-game tickets are $14 to $25.

Basketball: Big Four collegiate (Canisius, Niagara, St. Bonaventure, University at Buffalo) games begin Nov. 30. A season ticket (11 dates, 19 games) costs $50 to $300. Singles run $8 to $40.

Special events: Sports not your recipient's cup of tea? Consider tickets for "Walt Disney on Ice -- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," which runs Jan. 8 to 12. Seats range from $11.50 to $30.

For arena event tickets, call Fantastix at 888-4000.

Bisons and Bills

Baseball: Just a few city blocks from the arena, the Buffalo Bisons next year will celebrate 10 years at its downtown ballpark. Flexible ticket packages for 12 home games in North AmeriCare Park start at $67.50 and gift certificates for any amount can be obtained by calling 843-4373.

You might present your tickets with a limited-edition, color aerial photo of the ballpark (call 846-2211 for information) and a gift certificate for Pettibones Grille (846-2100).

Football: Just one home game left during the regular season at Rich Stadium -- Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 22. As of this writing, lower end zone tickets were available at $26 and upper end zone and upper deck seats at $34. Call 649-0015.

Art and history

Some thoughts for art and history buffs.

Albright-Knox Art Gallery (882-8700) offers annual memberships at $45 for individuals and $60 for family. Perks include no-fee admission to the gallery, gift shop discounts, mailings and invitations to gallery previews.

Gift certificates for the gallery shop may be spent on such items as jewelry, museum replications, posters and accessories. Gift certificates also are available for the gallery's Garden Restaurant by Just Pasta, open during gallery hours.

Buffalo & Erie County Historical Museum (873-9644) has single memberships at $25 and family memberships for $30, entitling free admission year-round, invitations to previews, program discounts and gift shop discounts.

Exhibits include Buffalo-made products and inventions. Upcoming are Frank Lloyd Wright and festival organs exhibits. Gift certificates are available for the museum shop, where specialties include the American Girls collection of books.

Buffalo Museum of Science (896-5200) offers these annual memberships: family, $40; individual, $25; student and senior individual (age 60 and over), $20; senior couples, $30.

Memberships include admission, mailings, newsletters and free admission to 180 other museums nationwide, as well as the Ontario Science Center in Toronto. Gift certificates are available for the museum shop that features games, puzzles and items related to museum collections.

Music and theater

For music and theater lovers, considering the following samplings.

New QRS Concert Series, sponsored by QRS Foundation, features performances by pianist Christopher O'Riley, Jan. 17; Quartetto Gelato, March 4; Assad Brothers guitarists, April 6; cellist Lynn Harrell, April 29 (all in Kleinhans Music Hall), and pianist Alex Slobodyanik, March 16 in Slee Hall, University at Buffalo North Campus. Tickets range from $15 to $25; call the QRS Hot Line at Shea's, 847-0850.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra believes "no single type of music has a lock on goose bumps." Thus, its 1996-97 season at Kleinhans includes classics, jazz, "Sight, Sounds & Symphony" series, pops, "Ebony Encore" and "TGIF" series, as well as discovery programs geared to young listeners.

Flex Pass subscribers create their own seasons, selecting the composers, artists and performances they wish to attend. Single ticket prices vary according to specific concerts and applicable discounts for students and seniors. Call 885-5000 for a schedule, tickets and gift certificate information.

Shea's Performing Arts Center will present the Broadway musicals "Damn Yankees" (an early gift, since it's running Dec. 3 to 8), "Carousel," "Smokey Joe's Cafe," "Singin' in the Rain," "Man of La Mancha" and "Cats," with ticket prices starting at $25.50.

Also scheduled are Royal Winnipeg Ballet ($19.50 and up); Mazowsze folk dance troupe of Poland, $21.50 and up), the New York City Opera in "La Boheme" ($16 and up), "Sesame Street Live!" and "The Hobbit" ($12.50 and under) and "Manhattan Tap" ($15.50 and up).

For gift certificates, call 847-0850. Also here on Jan. 18 will be a "Blizzard Bash" 20th anniversary observance of the Blizzard of '77. Tickets are $30 ($25 for members of Shea's Rising Stars, sponsor of the event). For information, call 847-1410, Ext. 2.

Studio Arena Theatre plays include "Season's Greetings" through Dec. 28; "Dead Guilty" Jan. 5 to Feb. 2; "Twelve Angry Men" Feb. 9 to March 9; "Springtime for Henry" March 16 to April 20; "Dames at Sea," April 27 to June 1. Tickets are $13 to $36; for gift certificate information, call 856-5650.

Murder mystery aficionados may enjoy dining aboard the New York and Lake Erie Railroad's Murder Mystery Dinner Train, departing Gowanda at 6:30 p.m. and returning at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 14, New Year's Eve, Feb. 15 and the third Saturday of month thereafter.

Tickets start at $54.95. Daytime dinner trains rides (no murder mystery aboard) start at $32.95. You may sit in seats that John Candy and Steve Martin sat in while filming the movie "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" and visit a gift shop in the South Dayton depot that appeared in the movie "The Natural." For information, call 532-5716.

Stocking stuffers

And some stocking stuffers:

Show House '97: For $11, you receive a certificate to be used twice -- first to see the undecorated "President's House" at 152 Lincoln Pkwy. during sneak peek weekend Feb. 22 and 23 and again from April 26 to May 18 for admission to the completed Decorator's Show House, a project of the Junior League of Buffalo, co-sponsored by The Buffalo News. For information, call the Junior League at 884-8865.

Movies: Check out local movie houses for specials such as AMC Entertainment's Como 8, where for $13 you can obtain a certificate that provides admission, popcorn and drinks for four persons.