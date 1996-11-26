SPRINT SPECTRUM FILES SUIT AGAINST EDEN MORATORIUM

The request by Sprint Spectrum Co. of Rochester to erect a 250-foot cellular telephone tower on Schuster Road in East Eden has reached the heights of controversy in Eden.

Sprint Spectrum wants its Eden cellular tower and has filed a lawsuit calling the town's five-month moratorium on erecting them unconstitutional but twice has delayed pushing it because town officials have been working with the company.

Eighty-eight East Eden residents petitioned against the proposed location. Mary Lou Pew said that the tower's original location, 500 feet from her home, would obstruct her view and mar Eden's scenic beauty. Since then, Sprint Spectrum has found a site 1,300 feet away from her home.

Supervisor John Tsakos, implying that towns have no choice but to grant permits, said that the recently enacted federal Telecommunications Law has put Eden and other towns in a difficult position.

The moratorium was voted in June to give the Town Board a chance to prepare a law that would protect the town's interest. Town officials Tuesday night met in a work session to prepare a proposed law.

Meanwhile, the Eden Democratic Committee in a local advertisement called on Eden residents to attend a joint meeting of Eden's Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board at 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at which Sprint Spectrum's request for a variance will be considered.

At 8:45 p.m. Dec. 11, the Town Board will conduct a public hearing on the variance.

Tsakos regards the action on Sprint Spectrum's application as crucial, saying that six other companies are likely to want cellular towers in the Eden area. Tsakos also said that their locations may have to be coordinated with those in the Towns of Boston and Hamburg.