ADELLE GULICK, RETIRED NURSING INSTRUCTOR

Adelle Gulick, a retired long-time nursing instructor for the Millard Fillmore Hospital School of Practical Nursing, died Saturday (Nov. 23, 1996) in her Kenmore home after a long illness.

Mrs. Gulick, 62, was a registed nurse who worked at Millard Fillmore Hospital and taught there for about 20 years. She retired in 1980. She was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels Food Shuttle.

The former Adelle Carlson was born in Jamestown. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1952 and from Millard Fillmore School of Nursing in 1955.

Mrs. Gulick attended church in Jamestown for many years and later attended Kenmore Baptist Church.

She was a member of the Millard Fillmore Alumni Association and the Evergreen Golf League.

Surviving are her husband, Donald E.; a daughter, Susan Duffy of Hamburg; a sister, Barbara Rolander of Sylvania, Ohio; a brother, Bradley Carlson of Elmira; three stepdaughters, Deborah Grant of Kenmore, Diane Kunz of Eden and Nancy Babin of Williamsville; a stepson, John; and nine grandchildren.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Kenmore Baptist Church, Wardman and Delaware roads. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

[Allen].