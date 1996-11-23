VIETNAM TRAVEL ADVISORY

Anyone planning a trip to the budding tourist hot spot of Vietnam should check out the State Department's recently revised information sheet on the country, which includes numerous warnings to consider after arrival.

The advisory says crime is a serious problem in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), most of it involving pickpocketing, snatch-and-grab incidents, and theft of unattended bags.

Other concerns: Security personnel may at times place foreign visitors under surveillance, including listening in on hotel phone calls; foreign visitors have been arbitrarily arrested, detained or expelled for activities that would not be considered crimes at home; and the Vietnamese government has seized the passports and blocked the departure of foreigners involved in commercial disputes.

For the full report, call the State Department information line, (202) 647-5225.