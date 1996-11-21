NIAGARA FALLS POLICE CALLS

WEDNESDAY

P.M.

4 -- 3021 Falls St., larceny. Michelle L. Siuta said a man took her mail and ran.

5:59 -- 1211 15th St., arrest. Joseph D. Hendrickson, 32, of the Bronx, charged with assault after his girlfriend said he punched her in the head and face.

6 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., Public Safety Building, arrest. Paula R. Brindle, 40, of Grand Avenue, Lockport, charged with petit larceny.

6:20 -- 302 Rainbow Blvd. N., Burlington Coat Factory, petit larceny. An employee said two men took two leather jackets.

7:15 -- 500 block of Rainbow Boulevard, assault. A woman said a man choked her and threw a log at her shin.

8:05 -- 484 19th St., arrest. Lola L. Coldallah, 34, charged with petit larceny and issuing a bad check.

8:08 -- 18th Street and Willow Avenue, attempted robbery and criminal mischief. A 14-year-old boy said three men got out of a car and tried to get his jacket.

8:50 -- 1340 Military Road, Beverly Lanes parking lot, criminal mischief. Jonathan C. Novak said someone scratched his car with a key.

9:05 -- 1845 Willow Ave., arrest. Thomas V. Skye, 26, charged with assault and criminal mischief after a woman said he kicked in her bedroom door, threw about items, punched her in the head and face, andstruck her in the head with a telephone receiver.

9:30 -- 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Nearhoof Mobil, petit larceny. A clerk said a man left without paying for $9 worth of gas.

10:12 -- Highland and Fairfield avenues, arrests. Kenneth N. Bones, 29, of Eighth Street, and Claude J. Wilson, 19, of Plum Walk, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

11:05 -- 1800 block of Niagara Street, arrest. Laurie J. Lascelle, 31, of Spruce Avenue, charged with three counts of failure to appear, prostitution and resisting arrest.

THURSDAY

A.M.

1:16 -- 3712 Highland Ave., arrest. Donald D. Barr, 23, of Ashland Avenue, charged with criminal impersonation.

7 -- 4322 Lewiston Road, criminal mischief. Roy Fadel said someone ran into three of his trash cans with a vehicle.

8:42 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Mattie L. Qualls, 50, of Highland Avenue, charged with failure to pay a fine.

9:07 -- 259 15th St., arrest. John M. Szklany, 43, charged with disorderly conduct.

9:20 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Michele C. Religa, 17, of Porter Road, charged with failure to pay a fine.

10 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Charles J. Hinks, 33, of 18th Street, charged with two counts of violating garbage ordinances.

10:15 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Vivian R. Scarbrough, 31, of Southgate, charged with failure to pay fines.

10:20 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. John L. Blevins, 21, of 71st Street, charged with failure to pay fines.

10:35 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Mandy L. Freeman, 18, of 93rd Street, charged with possession of marijuana.

10:40 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Elaine Gibson, 43, of Niagara Street, charged with grand larceny.

10:45 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Toni M. Iannone, 18, of 77th Street, charged with possession of marijuana.

10:55 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Claude J. Wilson, 19, of Plum Walk, charged with harassment.

11:55 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Eric S. Hapeman, 26, of Niagara Falls Boulevard, charged with criminal contempt.

P.M.

12 -- 1000 Portage Road, Tops market, arrest. Jerry Jackson, 40, of Hyde Park Boulevard, charged with petit larceny.

12:58 -- 1000 Portage Road, arrest. Karl E. Anthony, 18, of Pine Avenue, charged with petit larceny.

12:25 -- 1900 block of Pine Avenue, arrest. Marie E. Williams, 31, of Buffalo Avenue, charged with criminal contempt.

1 -- 444 Third St., arrest. Joseph G. Williams, 24, of Rainbow Boulevard, charged with violation of parole and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

1:30 -- 9540 Niagara Falls Blvd., Dunn Tire, bad check. The manager said a man paid $142.91 for two tires on Aug. 21, but the check was returned because of insufficient funds.

1:42 -- 1000 Portage Road, arrest. Scott M. Borgeson, 28, of 19th Street, charged with petit larceny.

2:20 -- 717 Eighth St., harassment. Christopher A. Van Dick said a woman kicked his leg.