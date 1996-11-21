FATE OF HAITIAN BOAT PEOPLE UNKNOWN

An unconfirmed report that 180 Haitian boat people may have died this month trying to reach Florida focused attention Thursday on desperate living conditions in the Caribbean island.

On Thursday, Haitian government officials, police and U.N. workers were trying to unearth information about the "Angel Gabriel," a 60-foot wooden sailboat that witnesses said left the southern port city of Petit-Goave on Nov. 3 crammed with some 180 people.

The overcrowded ship headed for Florida, but was not heard from again. News of its departure emerged Wednesday, when Haiti's Radio Metropole reported that relatives of people who had been on board the craft attempted to lynch the couple who reportedly arranged the trip.

Experts said the boat incident, which remained unconfirmed, underscored the grinding poverty that continues to dominate Haitian life, in spite of two years of international intervention that began in 1994, when U.S.-led troops occupied the country and restored freely elected President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to power.