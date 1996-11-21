CYBER-HEROES BPO'S MUSIC TRIPS THE LIGHT FANTASTIC -- LASER THAT IS

Laser beams are visual, music is aural. But in one way a musical analogy can be found in the self-described "laser extravaganza" choreographed by Image Engineering for use with orchestral concerts such as this one, which drew on music from films, opera, and the American west.

There was a large projection screen above the stage, with laser images projected on it, the walls and the ceiling of the concert hall.

But underneath this multicolored show was an array of powerful green beams running horizontally from the ceiling under the balcony to the back of the stage.

The green beams flashed, pulsed and shimmered, varying from the thickness of steel cables to thread-like lines, occasionally broadening out into what seemed a four-lane green highway. Other green beams along the sides of the hall were sent out at angles to intersect the front-to-back beams.

This green mass was always there, a constant, a sort of visual equivalent of the pervasive ground bass or continuo found in baroque music or the rhythm section of jazz groups and big bands today.

Building on this base, there were huge stars on the screen as Elizabeth Schulze led the BPO in Morton Gould's "American Salute." Dimitri Tiomkin's Theme from "The Gunfight at OK Corral" found cactus images, galloping ponies, slithering snakes and howling coyotes.

In more abstract projections, Copland's Four Dance Episodes from "Rodeo" drew forth infinitely flexible red horizontal "S" shapes and willowy and undulating abstractions which seemed to grow out of the ground like some floral fantasy to supplement more realistic starry skies and church outlines. The first half of the concert closed with huge red and yellow rolling wheels to the ever-familiar "William Tell Overture."

"It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Superman" was the appropriate subject matter for John Williams' March from "Superman."

In a new artistic approach, splotchy red, green and yellow round images, often looking like a distorted beach ball, accompanied the expansive main theme from "Lawrence of Arabia."

Later the green "ground bass" beams did a fairly good job of mirroring the jerky rhythms of Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries," and the concluding "1812 Overture" made up in dazzling display what it may have lacked in imagery suitable for the subject.

POPS CONCERT

Cyber-Heroes: A Laser Extravaganza

A "Sight, Sound & Symphony" Series concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Elizabeth Schulze.

Thursday evening in Kleinhans Music Hall.