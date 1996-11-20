YELTSIN, IN TV CLIP, STROLLS OUTDOORS

In his first television appearance since heart bypass surgery, Russian President Boris N. Yeltsin strolled slowly across the grounds of the Kremlin hospital Wednesday and declared: "I'm in a fighting mood."

The brief clip showed a considerably thinner Russian president bundled up in a traditional Russian fur hat, plaid scarf and a jacket to ward off the chilly November wind. He leaned slightly on the arm of his granddaughter, Masha. His wife, Naina, and his younger daughter, Tatyana Dyachenko, were at his side.

"I can't say I'm fully, firmly and strongly on my feet, but the doctors did their job," Yeltsin said.

The stroll was taped after Yeltsin had his stitches removed Wednesday. The chief Kremlin physician, Dr. Sergei Mironov, said the 65-year-old Yeltsin could be released from the hospital Friday.

Yeltsin will spend several weeks recuperating at his country home outside Moscow or at a government health resort before returning to work in the Kremlin.