SHAYLEEN'S RESTAURANT REOPENS FOR BUSINESS

Shayleen's lives. The upscale downtown restaurant, which operated for a decade ending in 1992, officially is open for business.

Attorney Thomas Viksjo, whose law offices are in the Buffalo Athletic Club building where Shayleen's is located; financial planner Paul Duggan, and real estate mortgage broker Gary Coscia are leasing the restaurant from 69 Delaware Avenue Associates.

The fourth partner, handling day-to-day operations of the revitalized Shayleen's, is former policeman and restaurateur Frank Meredith.

"Our back room will offer quality quick food, including continental breakfasts and deli-type sandwiches and soups for lunch," said Meredith, former owner of Elmo's Restaurant in the Getzville Plaza at 2349 Millersport Highway.

The front end of the restaurant will offer what Meredith called finer dining, including entrees priced from $5.46 to $6.93.

Combined, the rooms will seat 180 people and the restaurant will employ more than 20.

Shayleen's hours, which officially go into effect within the next couple weeks, will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. depending on business, Monday through Friday.