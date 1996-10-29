TWO REDSKINS INJURED IN ACCIDENT

Washington Redskins players Cory Raymer and Brian Thure were treated for injuries Tuesday after a car accident in Colonial Beach, Va., in which a third passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pinned underneath until rescued.

Raymer and Thure were treated and released from Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va., early Tuesday night and Hugo Garcia, a strength and conditioning intern with the team, was airlifted to Fairfax Hospital near Washington with head and rib injuries, according to a Redskins official and hospital sources.

Garcia was listed in fair condition.

Redskins public relations director Mike McCall said Thure, 23, was treated for knee, neck and rib pain. McCall said Raymer, 23, was treated for shoulder and back pain, but that X-rays were normal. Both players were to be re-examined by team doctors today, McCall said. It's uncertain how much time Raymer might miss.

The Redskins play the Bills this Sunday at Rich Stadium.

Raymer was a second-round pick from Wisconsin and he was the Redskins starting center for the first five games of this season. He sprained his knee in the Sept. 29 victory over the New York Jets. Jeff Uhlenhake filled in for Raymer, who missed two games. Raymer then returned to action in Sunday's 31-16 victory over Indianapolis, relieving Uhlenhake in the fourth quarter.

Thure, a sixth-round pick from the University of California-Berkeley, was on the injured reserve list this season after suffering a pinched nerve in his neck during a training camp practice.

Vikings' Smith out for season

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have lost Robert Smith for the season. Again.

Smith suffered a complete tear of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and at least a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament during the first quarter of Monday night's 15-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

It is the second time in Smith's four NFL seasons that a knee injury ended his season -- it was his right knee in 1993 -- and he also missed nearly the entire second half of 1995 with a badly sprained ankle.

Vikings coach Dennis Green said it is likely that quarterback Warren Moon's injured right ankle will keep him out of Sunday's game against Kansas City. Rob Johnson will start in his place.

Broken thumb sidelines Cox

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bryan Cox, the Chicago Bears' defensive leader, will be out indefinitely with a broken left thumb that the team said will require surgery.

Bears trainer Fred Caito said that the long-term prognosis wouldn't be available until after tests are completed and Cox gets a second opinion today.

"But there's no question he needs surgery," Caito said. "I wouldn't say he's out for the year. If you're saying that, you're speculating."

Around the league

Oakland Raiders management is welcoming Anthony Smith back after his four-week suspension. The Raiders reinstated the defensive end after a suspension imposed when the former first-round draft pick skipped a team flight to a Sept. 29 game at Chicago. Smith lost nearly $438,000 in pay and fines.

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Amani Toomer will miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the team said.