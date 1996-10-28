LAWYERS BLAME FBI DIRECTOR FOR TARGETING JEWELL IN BLAST

Attorneys for Richard Jewell on Monday blamed their client's three-month ordeal on FBI Director Louis J. Freeh, saying the entire case against the security guard was directed by senior officials in Washington.

"The local agents who had been taking their orders and trying to do their jobs don't deserve the blame that ought to be laid on the doorstep of Louis Freeh," said Lin Wood, one of three attorneys who joined Jewell in a news conference. "Mr. Freeh ought to sign a letter saying: 'Mr. Jewell, we are sorry for what we did to you.' "

FBI officials in Washington had no comment.

Finally cleared by prosecutors, the weight of suspicion lifted, Jewell let his guard down Monday and cried.

The tears came as he recalled the bodies of friends injured by the Centennial Olympic Park blast. He turned to his mother, Barbara, who buried her head in her hand and said, "Mom, thanks for standing by me and believing in me."

Another emotion -- anger -- came out as he lashed out at reporters and investigators who had depicted him as the man who brought the specter of terrorism to the Summer Olympics.

"I felt like a hunted animal, followed constantly, waiting to be killed," Jewell said. "The media said I fit the profile of a lone bomber. That was a lie. The media said I was a frustrated police wannabe. That was a lie. I was, then and now, a law enforcement officer.

"Anybody who knew me knows I could not hurt another person."

He plans to sue the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and NBC for comments made by news anchorman Tom Brokaw. A lawsuit against the FBI is being considered. The Journal-Constitution Monday defended its articles about Jewell as "accurate and appropriate."

"I don't have enough words -- I can't cuss enough -- to describe the way they have treated this man," said G. Watson Bryant, Jewell's chief counsel.

The deceptions that Bryant said were perpetrated on Jewell included an incident in which a friend and officer with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation visited Jewell -- and ate a dinner of his mother's lasagna -- while secretly wearing an FBI wire, which taped their conversation, producing a transcript of more than 100 pages.