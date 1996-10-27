PAIR OF EAGLES GIVES CHARLES SHARE OF KAANAPALI LEAD

Bob Charles, seeking his third Kaanapali Classic title, had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under-par 65 Saturday for a share of the second-round lead with Hale Irwin.

Charles, a 60-year-old New Zealander who won the 1995 tournament for the last of his 22 senior titles, eagled the par-5 third to pull even with Irwin, then holed a 9-iron from 140 yards on the par-4 eighth to take the lead.

"This is a good course to make eagles on," said the left-hander, who also eagled the No. 3 in the first round. "I can reach the par 5s in two. I don't think I've ever had two eagles in a round before."

Irwin, who opened with a 63 on Friday, was two back at the turn but birdied Nos. 15 and 17 for a 66, matching Charles at 13-under 129 on the Kaanapali Resort's 6,590-yard North Course.

"Today wasn't as crisply played as yesterday," Irwin said. "It was ugly with the single exception of my putting. I was fortunate to get through the day skating on thin ice and my in-line skates were a bit wobbly."

Irwin entered the tournament $11,001 behind Jim Colbert in the money race with two more events remaining.

Colbert, who won last week's Gold Rush Classic at El Dorado Hills, Calif., for his fifth 1996 title and fourth straight top-two finish, was 16 back at 145 after rounds of 77 and 68.

Steve Veriato, Bud Allin and John Jacobs were five back at 134 going into today's final round (5:30 p.m., ESPN).

U.S. team takes lead

AMI, Japan -- The U.S. LPGA Tour team won seven of the nine matches and took a five-point lead over the Japan tour team after two rounds of the Nichirei International tournament.

Barb Mucha paired with Pat Hurst for birdies on six of the eight last holes as they overwhelmed Suzuko Maeda and Yukiyo Haga by five strokes with the day's best of 10-under-par 62.

Jane Geddes and Liselotte Neumann, winner of three U.S. tour titles this year, edged Ayako Okamoto and Akiko Fukushima, 64-65, in the best-ball, stroke-play round.

The U.S. team is trying for its 12th straight victory in the event on the 6,337-yard Ami Golf Club course. The U.S. team goes into the final day leading, 11 1/2 -6 1/2 .