65 years

Mr. and Mrs. Chauncey E. Sharpe of Alden celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a brunch in the Atrium of the Buffalo Hilton.

Sharpe and Erma R. Wintermantel were married Sept. 29, 1931, in St. James Catholic Church, Depew.

He is retired from quality control for Dresser Industries, Depew.

The couple has four children, 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.