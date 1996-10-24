'GALLERIA OF TREATS' TO AID ANTI-DRUG BATTLE

The Walden Galleria will host to a Galleria of Treats Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to raise money for anti-drug programs.

For a $1 charge, youngsters can "trick or treat" through the mall, picking up treats from various vendors.

Registration will be taken near Kaufmann's and near the Bon-Ton court for the Halloween treats. Hours for the trick-or-treating are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and next Thursday.

Proceeds will benefit the Kids Escaping Drugs Campaign and Stepping Stones on the Renaissance House Campus, a 16-bed after-care facility for chemically dependent Western New York adolescents who have completed their intensive treatment at Renaissance House but are unable to return home.