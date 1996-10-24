EIGHT WEEKS LATER, TASKER IS READY

Steve Tasker made it through his first full practice in eight weeks Wednesday and said he expects to play Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills visit New England.

"It really felt great to be out there again," Tasker said after the Bills' 90-minute workout. "It felt even better than I hoped."

Tasker played just three series of the opener against the New York Giants before being sidelined due to a sprained left foot.

Tasker and the Bills coaches did not say how big a role he would play in the team's offense against the Pats. However, it's safe to assume he will see significant action at No. 3 receiver as long as he practices without a problem the rest of the week.

"I was a little tentative at first, but it really only gave me problems on two plays, and by the time I walked back to the line of scrimmage, there was nothing wrong with it," he said. "So I feel barring anything unforeseen happening, I'll be ready on Sunday.

"It's been frustrating because it got better pretty quickly for a couple of weeks and then it stopped getting better," Tasker said. "Even now in the morning I have a hard time walking. But after a few steps, it warms up and I get around fine."

Tasker's return does not mean the Bills will go back to using the K-Gun as their nearly exclusive mode of operation, as they had planned before he was hurt.

Coach Marv Levy said the Bills remain as committed as ever to their use of multiple formations and personnel.

"We go into every game with the idea we're going to run one third of three different combinations (three-receiver, two-tight-end and two-back)," Levy said. "Now it never turns out that we run a third of each. If something is working, we use it or we see a defensive structure we feel we can attack and we stay with one."

"To me, it's really important," quarterback Jim Kelly said of Tasker's return. "I remember what things he did for us last season and some of the things we were able to do with him in the game plan. Nothing against Eric (Moulds). He's been coming on and becoming a good receiver. But Steve knows everything about our offense, no matter what situation we're in."

The Bills do not plan to use Tasker on punt returns this week, Levy said. Jeff Burris is scheduled to handle those duties, as he did last Sunday.

Tasker is No. 2 on the punt return depth chart for now, but Levy said the Bills may work him back into the mix after he gets a game under his belt this week.

Tasker officially is listed as questionable for Sunday, as is linebacker Sam Rogers. However, Rogers, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, also returned to practice Wednesday. Defensive ends Bruce Smith and Phil Hansen both are listed as probable for Sunday with sore ankles. Smith practiced Wednesday, Hansen did not.

Tackle John Fina (sore heel) also sat out practice but should be fine, Levy said. Receiver Russell Copeland, bothered by a sore kidney last week, returned to practice. With Burris, a breakaway threat, assuming punt return duties again, Copeland goes back to No. 3 on the punt return depth chart.

New England lists three players as questionable for the game: starting receiver Vincent Brisby (hamstring), starting cornerback Ricky Reynolds (ankle) and reserve safety Corwin Brown (hip).

Frontier High and Syracuse University product Dave Wohlabaugh will be starting his 19th straight game for the Pats Sunday. The second-year center earned All-Rookie Team honors last season after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Wohlabaugh had a rough game last week at Indianapolis, with a holding penalty and a bad snap that caused a fumble. But he has been getting otherwise good marks in the middle of a strong Pats line.

"He's done a good job," coach Bill Parcells said. "He had a very good rookie year. I don't think last Sunday was his best game. But he's been a pretty solid guy for us, and I think you're gonna see him at that position hopefully for a long, long time."

"I think last year I stepped in and it was a surprise I held my own as well as I did," Wohlabaugh said. "I don't know if I've established myself as a dominating center or anything like that. I didn't expect to play that early in my career. . . . I think this year I started out a little slow but I've been getting better week in and week out."

Asked to describe Parcells, Wohlabaugh said, "He's a hard-nosed perfectionist."

The Bills' defense ranks first in the league in yards allowed per play (3.8), second in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.1) and first in passing yards allowed per attempt (5.49). The Bills' defense also is first in percentage completions allowed -- only 48.3 percent. The defense ranks seventh in sacks per pass play.

The Bills' offense ranks 22nd in yards per game (12th rushing and 24th passing), 22nd in first downs per game and 27th in points per game (14.8).

New England's offense leads the NFL in first downs (22 a game) and ranks fourth in points per game (24.9).

Bills receiver Justin Armour has been practicing with the team for four weeks now after coming back from surgery on his left foot. He said he's still not 100 percent, but he can play if needed.

"I think I'm running OK, but I'm still in a little bit of pain," Armour said. "I'm definitely behind. I haven't played in a football game for eight months. I'm still getting the feel for it."

Jerold Jeffcoat, the first-year defensive tackle out of Temple the Bills signed to their practice squad last week, has taken the locker stall next to his brother, 14-year veteran Jim Jeffcoat. On the nameplate above Jerold's locker is a piece of tape with "Another Jeffcoat" written on it.