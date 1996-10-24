CHURCHILL TECH DIRECTOR RESIGNS IN WAKE OF ARREST

A Churchill Technology Inc. director, who also was one of its largest shareholders, has resigned from the firm's board of directors after being arrested two weeks ago for his involvement in allegedly fraudulent stock sales involving the Town of Tonawanda company's shares.

Gamal Ashraf Marwan, 29, a Los Angeles resident and the grandson of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, was one of 45 people arrested in a nationwide crackdown on penny stock fraud. Authorities said Marwan, who once worked as a broker for Merrill Lynch & Co., was pushing Churchill's stock. Marwan owns 6.1 percent of Churchill's stock.

A spokesman for the Town of Tonawanda maker of biodegradable plastic said the company did not force Marwan to step down. "He approached them and announced his attention to resign," the spokesman said.

Marwan, who also is vice president of Fima Capital Corp., had been deeply involved in Churchill's attempts to raise money for its operations, including a March agreement to issue up to 50 million shares of Churchill stock in a private placement. By the end of June, those efforts had produced $2.14 million in proceeds for Churchill from the sale of 40.2 million shares.

Marwan's arrest was part of a nationwide sting operation in which 45 stock promoters, small company executives and brokers were charged with allegedly paying bribes totaling more than $100,000 to people they thought were brokers.

But the bribes, which were paid in exchange for the promotion of certain stocks, were unknowingly offered to FBI agents who had set up a securities firm as a front for their sting operation.