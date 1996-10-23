FALLS MAN ARRESTED IN TAXICAB ROBBERY

A man Tuesday was charged in connection with one of three armed taxi-cab robberies here over the past two days,

Detective Frank Coney said.

The other two robberies occurred Tuesday afternoon and Monday morning, Coney said.

Aaron W. Drake Sr., 26, of 2172 Seneca Ave. was charged with first-degree robbery and criminal impersonation at 3:30 p.m by Coney and Detective James Lincoln. He also was charged with petit larceny by Detective Anthony Conte for stealing $72 in videotapes from Tops market on Portage Road, Coney said.

Drake is accused of taking a LaSalle Cab driven by Richard Ashkar at 2:30 a.m. Monday from Ontario Avenue to 1117 Linwood Ave. where he pulled out a long-bladed knife, placed it near Ashkar's face, demanded money and made off with $44 cash, Coney said.