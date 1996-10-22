SHANAHAN POWERS WINGS PAST KINGS

Brendan Shanahan finally found the net for Detroit. He's confident the Red Wings' powerless power play will soon do it, too.

Shanahan scored his first two Detroit goals and Chris Osgood got his second shutout of the season as the Red Wings beat the Los Angeles Kings, 3-0.

The Red Wings won their second straight despite another futile night with a man advantage. They were 0-for-7 on the power play and are 0-for-33 this season.

"I don't think it's gotten to the point where it's frustrating yet, because it seems like we're close," Shanahan said. "But when the power play isn't going well, the best thing to do is keep it simple -- get the puck to the middle of the ice and just put it on the net and wait for the bounce."

Shanahan's first goal with the Red Wings came just 17 seconds into the game, and he added another in the second period.

"The best part of tonight is, I got them to help us win the hockey game," Shanahan said.