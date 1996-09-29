SPIKE LEE APPEARS FOR JURY DUTY

Spike Lee did the right thing and showed up at a Brooklyn courthouse for jury duty.

Finally appearing after several deferments, the film director waited with other prospective jurors on Friday for less than three hours before they were all sent home for the day, said Herbert Lupka, a Brooklyn Supreme Court deputy clerk.

"He sat in the lounge hunched over in a corner. It didn't seem as if he thought the experience was unpleasant," Lupka said.

Lee's credits include "Crooklyn," "Malcolm X" and "Do the Right Thing."