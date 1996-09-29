HERE'S HOPING GORSKI LETS HISTORY REPEAT ITSELF

Now that County Executive Gorski has decided where and when he will build the new court facilities, let's hope he will decide that, for history's sake, it is better to spend for the future rather than skimp for the present.

When proud Western New Yorkers show off Buffalo's architectural treasures to out-of-town guests, the list of buildings to visit is impressive. The Guaranty, Ellicott Square, City Hall, Goldome and Electric Building are sure to be visited. How impressive and inspiring they are! Certainly they were built for and convey a power and majesty that continues to this day.

Other downtown monuments do not convey such magic. Marine Midland, Main Place, Rath and the federal buildings all convey one message: budget. Built on a budget by budget-minded legislators or bankers, built for expediency rather than beauty, built to house workers rather than elevate one's spirit. Who remembers those that create such structures?

It is up to Mr. Gorski and the Legislature to choose to inspire rather than depress. Here is the opportunity for a building, dismantled and forgotten for many years, to become reborn and inspire us for ages to come.

The Bank of Buffalo Building, a domed and doomed structure, graced the corner of Main and Seneca streets for nearly a century before being carefully dismantled for a ill-fated development. Its former site now vacant, the building itself is awaiting reassembly. How wonderful if this grand, priceless structure found new life incorporated into the court building now proposed at the so-called Fernbach site. Such a structure would add to Buffalo's impressive list of historic and incomparable public edifices that those outside our area are now only beginning to appreciate.

Yes, the public demands fiscal accountability, but we also demand quality. Prefabricated concrete slabs demean us.

GREGORY A. LODINSKY Buffalo