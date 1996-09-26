3 COUNTY CLINICS OFFER ANTI-FLU SHOTS

With the annual influenza season just beginning in Western New York, the Niagara County Health Department has set up three clinics to administer anti-flu vaccinations. They are:

Friday at the Factory Outlet Mall on Military Road in the Town of Niagara, noon to 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 in the Niagara County Office Building, 500 Wheatfield St., North Tonawanda, 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 15 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Saxton and LaGrange streets, Lockport, 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Residents covered by Medicaid must take their Medicaid cards to the clinic; the cost is $8 for all others.