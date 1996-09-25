FIRE PREVENTION EVENTS SET IN ELMA FIRE HALL

The Elma and Blossom volunteer fire companies will present their first annual fire prevention open house in the Elma Volunteer Fire Hall, Bowen Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Events will include: 1 p.m.; fire extinguisher demonstration; 1:15 to 2 p.m., puppet show; 2 to 3 p.m., live extrication drill with Mercy Flight appearance; 3:15 to 3:30 p.m., coloring contest winners; 3:30 to 4 p.m., boy's and girl's bike giveaway.

Also featured will be face-painting, clowns, door prizes, Sparky the Firedog and free food and refreshments.