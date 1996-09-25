BARBARA J. SHANNON, CERAMIST, DOG BREEDER

Barbara J. Shannon, 54, of Carmen Road, who owned and operated B.J. Ceramics in Middleport, died Sunday (Sept. 22, 1996) in Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo.

A native of Oswego, the former Barbara J. Cassett had operated the business and taught ceramics classes for the past 10 years. She had worked at the former Loud Wendel Co.

She and her husband, Gerald E., bred and sold husky dogs. Her hobbies included camping and fishing.

Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Gerald and Brian; her mother, Dorcas Mayer Cassett; two brothers, James of Florida and William of Springfield, Mo.; a sister, Cathy Lord of Medina; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Saturday in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 21 Vernon St. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Barker.

