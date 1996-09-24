PENSION PORTABILITY GETS EASIER FOR WORKERS

IF YOU'VE EVER wanted to change jobs but couldn't roll over your pension savings from the old job to the new one, then you will recognize the significance of recent revisions in federal regulations on portable pensions just approved by the Clinton administration.

Even discounting political hype and campaign timing, the changes making pension savings more portable from one job to another are worthwhile. They should help American business, especially small business, as well as millions of employees.

"When 5 million workers with pensions change jobs every year," President Clinton said in announcing new Treasury regulations, "we have to make it easier for them to save."

The principal changes are two. The first would remove possible penalties and other legal obstacles that have discouraged some companies from accepting new employees' previous savings into their 401(k) programs.

With the revision, the employee leaving Corporation A for a better job at Corporation B will enjoy a better chance of rolling over his retirement savings from his old job into the retirement program at his new one.

A second change would allow employees retiring or leaving a company to leave their accumulated savings in that company's programs, as now, but with broadened investment options.

However esoteric the changes seem, they form part of bipartisan efforts in Washington to encourage worker savings and to make retirement plans more portable. They provide real benefits to millions of American workers.

Not only do 5 million workers with pensions change jobs each year, but 1 million move to employers that now don't accept rollovers. Half of the nation's 401(k) plans don't, the administration says.

Ambiguities in the rules contribute to this reluctance. Some employers fear their pension programs can be disqualified or they can be penalized if they inadvertently accept lump-sum savings that later turn out to be ineligible.

In effect, these clarifications reassure employers: Don't worry. Accept the rollovers and broaden investment opportunities and, if you've acted in good faith, you'll be OK.

By doing that, these useful changes promote job mobility, a constructive gain for workers and business in America's shifting workplace.

A significant socio-economic objective for today ought to be not to discourage but to encourage employee savings. Higher savings strengthen financial independence in the retirement years. They reduce pressures for expensive new Social Security benefits. They enlarge the pool of savings that provides vital capital for investment in our society.

By fortifying the ability of workers to save and of retirees and society generally to benefit from those savings, this fine-tuning of federal rules stimulates important gains with relatively modest steps.