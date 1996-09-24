LOOKS LIKE A RACE

Who would win a theoretical Supermodel Mile, Cindy Crawford or Kim Alexis? What if Al and Tipper Gore lined up against Oprah Winfrey?

According to the October issue of Fitness magazine, Kim would blow away Cindy, while the vice president and second lady would edge the first lady of television talk.

The magazine compared race times run by Alexis, Crawford, Winfrey and the Gores, dividing the famous folks' times by the race distance to come up with a minutes-per-mile figure.

Alexis easily outdistanced the field, averaging 6.8-minute miles in the 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) Beach Fest Run at Jacksonville, Fla.