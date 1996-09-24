JURY AWARDS $2 MILLION IN UNDERINSURANCE CASE

A State Supreme Court jury Monday decided that a subsidiary of Lawley Service Inc., a Buffalo-based insurance agency, should pay at least $2 million in damages to the owners of C-Kitchen Associates Inc. of Depew.

The owners found out after a massive 1987 business fire that they were grossly underinsured.

After a two-week trial before Justice Rose D. LaMendola, a jury deliberated for three hours before faulting the former operators of Humphrey & Vandervoort Inc. of North Tonawanda for failing to follow through on the Depew kitchen-supply concern's request for more coverage.

Earl K. Cantwell, attorney for Carl and Eva Gifaldi, owners of C-Kitchen, which still operates at 3253 Walden Ave., said they had sought an additional $2 million in coverage several months before a fire destroyed the business' two buildings.

Agents for Humphrey & Vandervoort, which merged into Lawley two years ago, assured the Gifaldis before the fire that they had the increased coverage, but the owners later found out that the additional policy had not been placed with a national carrier, Cantwell said.

The business incurred up to $5 million in damage from the fire but had coverage for only $2 million, Cantwell said.

Court officials said attorneys for Humphrey & Vandervoort are considering whether to appeal on behalf of the Lawley subsidiary.