HIGH SCHOOL QB DIES FROM GAME INJURIES

A California high school quarterback died after losing consciousness when he was gang-tackled in a Friday night game in Orange County.

Adrian Taufaasau, 17, apparently suffered head trauma, according to a preliminary finding by the Orange County coroner's office. He died at a hospital Sunday afternoon. An autopsy was planned this week.

Coronado High School coach Bud Mayfield said the 5-foot-11, 192-pound senior had a history of seizures, according to the Daily Pilot newspaper in Costa Mesa.

Coronado played Costa Mesa High on the Newport Harbor High School field. Taufaasau was tackled by three or four defenders in a scramble for the ball after he went back to pass. When the players unpiled, Taufaasau lay motionless.

Taufaasau was taken to a hospital as the teams knelt in prayer, and 700 spectators kept a moment of silence. He never regained consciousness, a paramedic told the Daily Pilot.