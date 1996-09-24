FREE AGENCY, SWITZER HAVE MADE COWBOYS A DIFFERENT TEAM

This may be a joyful bye week for Marv Levy and the Bills in Buffalo. As for Barry Switzer and the Cowboys, they would rather be in Katmandu than Dallas.

That 10-7 uppercut hung on the 'Boys by the Bills Sunday in Rich Stadium was their third loss in four games. In four previous seasons, the length of Dallas' Super Bowl run, they averaged under four defeats.

Only four times in their history have the Cowboys begun a season 1-3. In each case, they missed the playoffs.

Hanging trees are being prepared in Texas today but the facts are that the 1996 Cowboys are a team that suffers from the effects of steady erosion.

The obvious change is there are four defensive starters missing from last year's champions, the result of free-agent raids. More significantly, there are 13 players missing from the last team that Jimmy Johnson coached to victory over the Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII.

That includes four offensive linemen now starting for other teams in the NFL along with three linebackers and quarterback Rodney Peete, whom the Cowboys will face in next Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Dallas never adequately replaced wide receiver Alvin Harper, center Mark Stepnoski, linebacker Ken Norton Jr., or for that matter, the two linebackers they lost last winter, Dixon Edwards and Robert Jones.

Then there are the substance-abuse suspensions, most notably that of Michael Irvin, the great receiver; and the injury to tight end Jay Novacek.

But there is more to the Dallas decline than the concrete evidence. His hype may cause your teeth to ache, but the fact is the Cowboys are suffering from the loss of Johnson's superior coaching.

Sunday, Dallas was penalized eight times, mostly for shaggy stuff. There was another declined and one offset by a Buffalo infraction. There were three defensive offsides and one defensive encroachment. This wasn't some wily old veteran quarterback drawing them offsides with hard counts. Todd Collins, in his first start, didn't have time for one-upmanship. The Cowboys were plainly undisciplined.

Those things didn't happen under Jimmy.

There is a different attitude under Switzer. Late in the third quarter Darren Woodson intercepted Collins at the Dallas 39-yard line and returned the ball to the Buffalo 48. There he attempted to lateral to Deion Sanders. As he did Lonnie Johnson knocked it loose, then recovered for the Bills.

"I told Darren that if it occurs again to do the same thing because he's trying to make a play," said Deion. "Offensively we were in a stalemate so we were trying to make something happen."

That's how it's done in street football, the players issuing instructions. In the pros it's known as the inmates running the asylum. Switzer has little control over his stars. They tell him how much they'll play or whether they'll rest an injury.

The signing of Sanders a year ago is beginning to haunt owner Jerry Jones. He gave Deion so much money that there is no room in the salary cap for adequate replacements. That's why Kevin Williams, who has the talent of a No. 3 or 4 receiver, is now Aikman's go-to guy. That's why Eric Bjornson is a pale imitation of Novacek at tight end and there are no young replacements for the old guys in the offensive line.

The most damning aspect of the Cowboys under the command of Jones are his drafts. From the last three drafts Dallas has one starter, guard Larry Allen, whose selection was a no-brainer.

From J.J.'s final draft alone, there are four players now starting for some team in the NFL. Johnson is a rare coach who is a good judge of college talent.

Maybe the Cowboys will make a comeback later this season. Jim Jeffcoat predicts that after Irvin returns "They won't lose another game."

Could be, but they don't look like the same team.