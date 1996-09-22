TROUBLE MOVED IN AND GOT MORE THAN IT BARGAINED FOR

She could have left. She did not leave.

She could have abandoned the apartment in the building in the neighborhood she loved.

She did not.

There is always an easy way out. Savannah Wallard did not take it.

She stayed. And found out how to fight.

That's good news, because a few drug dealers and losers should not ruin the homes of dozens of decent people.

Savannah Wallard lives in the Buckingham, a six-story apartment building with tile floors and turrets in Allentown. For years, the tenants -- mainly young mothers and elderly -- had few complaints.

A few years ago, new management took over. Trouble started.

New tenants weren't tightly screened. One apartment "went bad." Then two, then three. Suddenly, there was litter in the hallways. Empty beer cans in the elevators. The scent of urine in the halls. A broken security door.

Non-leaseholders moved in with tenants. People were sleeping and having sex in the basement. Tenants were afraid to use the laundry room. Storage lockers were broken into. Outdoor hedges hid drug deals. Loud music played late. People smoked pot on the front steps.

Ms. Wallard didn't like it.

"It's a privilege to live in subsidized housing," said Ms. Wallard, 38. "You shouldn't abuse that privilege."

What she did is a case study in how to fight back.

She kept a log of incidents. She called agencies -- Citizen's Action, the Allentown Association, Fair Housing in City Hall, the United Way. She went to every seminar and block club conference. She enlisted neighborhood homeowners.

"I just grabbed them in the street and said, 'Aren't you embarrassed about what's happening here?' " said Ms. Wallard, an artist and furniture maker.

She restarted the tenants' association. She got the names and addresses of the building owners in Florida and the local management company. She fired off letters of complaint.

By speaking up, she took a risk. She lives in the same building as those she complained about.

There were small victories -- the security door was repaired, the outside lights replaced. The big win came when the building's management signed off a few months ago. Some think it was because the local owner of the management company was embarrassed by the fuss.

What she did is nothing anyone else with guts and desire couldn't do. It's a matter of learning how to fight.

City Hall ought to print a pamphlet for people who -- like Ms. Wallard -- take a stand. It would list agencies to call for help and weapons to fight with -- from calling for a housing inspection to badgering the property owner.

The tension peaked on what Ms. Wallard calls "Bloody Sunday." One afternoon last month, two young mothers confronted a group smoking pot on the steps of the building. It was a plea for reason with the unreasonable. One of the women on the steps, said Ms. Wallard, grabbed one of the mothers. The mother (who did not want her name used) bloodied her face.

That night, the mother's car tires were slashed.

Ms. Wallard called the building's new management with a question: "Are you going to get someone to manage this property, or does somebody have to get killed?' "

There was a security guard there the next day. In recent weeks, the hedge that hid the drug dealing was cut down. The back fence was fixed. Outdoor spotlights went up. Soon a manager will live on site. Eviction proceedings started against problem tenants.

"It's not over," said Ms. Wallard. "But it's better."

It's better because Savannah Wallard learned how to fight.

In a better world, decent people wouldn't have to battle to live in peace. But that's not how it works.

Savannah Wallard didn't want to leave the building she loved, in the neighborhood she loved.

She didn't leave. The problem did.