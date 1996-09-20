Scott J. Wannicki, 21, of 11th Street, a construction worker, died Tuesday (Sept. 17, 1996) when he was struck by a dump truck while he was helping pave a parking lot off Lower Mountain Road in Lewiston.

A native of Jamestown, he moved here in 1985 and attended Sacred Heart School.

He had been a construction worker with Clause Paving Co. of Sanborn for the last two months.

He was an avid hunter.

Survivors include his fiancee, Anita Aderman; a daughter, Megan N. Merrell; his father, Donald J., and stepmother, Mary; a brother, Barry J.; and his grandmother, Beaulah Shafer of Rushford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, South Avenue and 11th Street, after prayers at 9 in Rhoney Funeral Home, 1124 Ontario Ave. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston.