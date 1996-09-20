At one table of a team match, South opened with one of the rarest opening bids in bridge: six clubs. This bid asked North to go on to seven with the king or ace of trumps, and North duly obliged. (South didn't actually have his bid; he needed a solid hand and instead had losers in diamonds and spades.)

South took the ace of hearts, throwing the jack of spades, and ran the trumps. West had no problem saving diamonds and won the 13th trick with the jack.

At the second table, North-South bid more slowly, and South played the grand slam more carefully. Since South wasn't sure what to pitch on the ace of hearts, he ruffed the first heart and cashed the A-K of spades. When the queen fell, South got to dummy with the king of trumps and threw the 10 of diamonds on the ace of hearts. He ruffed a heart, drew trumps and claimed the rest.

If the queen of spades doesn't fall, South discards the jack of spades on the ace of hearts and hopes for four diamond tricks.

You hold: 9 7 5 A 9 7 6 5 2 8 4 3 K. Your partner opens one spade, and the next player bids two clubs. What do you say?

A: Bid two spades, promising six to nine points with three or more trumps. Even if your opponent hadn't bid clubs, your hand would be too weak to bid two hearts (promising at least 10 points); and the overcall lowers the value of your king of clubs.

South dealer

Both sides vulnerable

NORTH

9 7 5

A 9 7 6 5 2

8 4 3

K

WEST

10 6 4 3 2

Q J 10

J 9 6 5

3

EAST

Q 8

K 8 4 3

7 2

7 6 5 4 2

SOUTH

A K J

None

A K Q 10

A Q J 10 9 8

South West North East

2 Pass 2 Pass

3 Pass 3 Pass

4 Pass 5 Pass

5 Pass 7 All Pass

Opening lead -- Q