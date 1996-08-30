TELEMARKETER GIVEN YEAR, $1,000 FINE

Robert Murray, 29, of East Amherst, a telemarketing company operator found guilty on an income tax charge, was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison and fined $1,000 by U.S. District Judge Richard J.

Arcara.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen M. Mehltretter, who prosecuted the case, said Murray, owner of Executive Industries in Buffalo, received about $16,500 from Secure-It Industries, another telemarketing firm, that he failed to report on his federal income-tax return.

Prior to sentencing, Murray paid taxes, penalties and

interest totaling $11,148.