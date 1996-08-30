SCANDAL AMID TRIUMPH CONFIDENT CLINTON ACCEPTS NOD

President Clinton, brimming with confidence, told a joyous Democratic National Convention Thursday his second term will be a bulwark against Republican radicalism and a bridge into the next century.

"Hope is back in America," he declared in a rousing acceptance speech that included some specific policy proposals, including support for a $3.4 billion jobs program and $1.4 billion worth of tax breaks for families who sell their homes.

"Four years from now, we begin a new century, full of enormous possibilities and new challenges," Clinton told the wildly cheering delegates.

"We must give Americans the tools they need to make the most of their God-given potential," Clinton said.

Clinton's speech had the frame of a State of the Union address, not for one, but four years, as he laid out his opposition to deep tax cuts, support for measured innovations and fidelity to social service programs.

He called for a private-public campaign to address the needs of the underclass.

"The government can only do so much," he said. "The private sector must provide most of these jobs.

"I challenge every business person who has ever complained about the failure of the welfare system to try to hire someone off the welfare rolls.

"There is no more 'who's to blame' with welfare. Now it's a question of 'what to do,' and we all have to do our part."

The president's 68-day campaign begins in earnest today with a speech before the Democratic National Committee. Clinton, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Vice President and Mrs. Gore leave Chicago for Missouri, where they will start a weekend bus tour of four states.

This city, the president, vice president and the delegates rode a roller-coaster of emotions on the convention's final day.

They were lifted by polls restoring Clinton to a double-digit lead over Republican Bob Dole, a lead so strong that it might help the party regain control over one or both houses

of Congress.

Then at noon they were stunned by news that Dick Morris, Clinton's conservative political adviser, had resigned in a sex scandal.

With Morris hustled quickly out of town, those troubles seemed to melt away as the reunited Fleetwood Mac got the United Center crowd rocking and swaying, and opera star Jessye Norman gave a soaring rendition of "America the Beautiful."

Clinton said he strongly opposes Dole's $545 billion tax cut plan.

"Do we really want to make the same mistake again?" he asked.

"To raise interest rates again? To stop economic growth again? To court recession again? To start piling up another mountain of debt? To weaken our bridge to the 21st century?" he asked. "Of course not.

"We have an obligation to leave our children a legacy of opportunity, not debt, so this is one area which I respectfully disagree with my opponent. We should not bet the farm, and we certainly shouldn't bet the country."

At the same time, Clinton offered to lay his body across Republican plans to reshape the country's basic social programs.

"As long as I am president," Clinton said, "I will never allow cuts that devastate education for our children, pollute our environment, end the guarantee of health care under Medicaid, or violate our duty to our parents under Medicare. Never. And as long as I am president, I will never allow the Republican leadership to use the blackmail threat of a government shutdown to force these burdens on the American people."

Feeling the need to answer Dole's tax cut plan, Clinton said he will propose increasing and expanding the $125,000 capital gains tax exclusion on home sale profits.

Clinton would raise the exclusion to $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples and make it available to all Americans, not just those 55 and older as current law provides.

Clinton also proposed various tax incentives, including employer tax credits of up to $5,000 per worker, to get them to hire people off the welfare rolls. The $3.4 billion proposal was designed to cushion the impact of a controversial welfare reform bill Clinton signed last week.

The jobs plan was in the original minimum wage bill, but it was killed in a Republican-controlled House-Senate conference before final passage.

Clinton said these programs, plus a college tuition tax credit, and a literacy campaign he announced months earlier, "are all paid for, line by line, dime by dime" in his budget-balancing plan.

The convention ended in a telegenic rostrum embrace of the Clintons and the Gores against a backdrop of cascading tinsel and red, white and blue balloons, while a massive sound system blared out "It's Only the Beginning" by the group Chicago.

Gore, meanwhile, was renominated by acclamation earlier in the evening.

He delivered only brief remarks after his Wednesday night speech, thanking family and friends.

Then he echoed a familiar Clinton theme.

"Our best days do lie ahead," Gore said, "if we summon our will and marshal our confidence in Bill Clinton's leadership . . . we Americans will successfully cross the bridge into our future."

The president said he respected Dole, Jack F. Kemp and Ross Perot as opponents but insisted he would conduct a campaign based on issues.

"We'll compare our record with theirs, and I expect they'll push theirs vigorously, too," he said. "But I will not attack them personally -- and I will not permit others to do it," he said. "This must be a campaign of ideas, not of insults."

But earlier, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy roused the crowd with stinging attacks on Kemp, Dole and on House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga.

Kennedy said Republican leaders forced Kemp to "betray his own conscience and endorse a law that would deny equal opportunity to women and minorities."

Kennedy called the GOP platform "the radical wish list of the education-cutting, environment-trashing, Medicare-slashing, choice-denying, tolerance-repudiating, gay-bashing, Social-Security-threatening, assault-rifle-coddling, government-closing, tax-loophole-granting, minimum-wage-opposing Republican majority that dominated the delegations in San Diego."

"They say there's a new Bob Dole," said Kennedy. "But let's not lose sight of the old Bob Dole -- he wasn't exactly a merry old soul."