WEGMANS CALLS E. AURORA TALK 'PREMATURE' NO SITE DECISION NEAR

Reports that Wegmans is planning to open a store in East Aurora are premature, a company official said Wednesday.

"We look at sites from time to time, but we are nowhere near announcing anything yet," said Ralph Utaro, Wegmans director of development.

Developer Robert Roller has met privately with Aurora town officials about the possibility of locating a Wegmans supermarket on the north side of Quaker Road (Route 20A) near the town Highway Department garage and around the corner from the Aurora Village Shopping Plaza, which is expected to be the site of a new Tops supermarket.

"He has offered to purchase our garage property, which is in the village, but after that, all zoning and planning approval would be up to the village," Supervisor William Green said.

Moreover, he added, these were "very preliminary talks."

"I don't think Wegmans is going to be in any hurry about this," he said.

"We tend to open four or five projects annually, but it's really too early to tell about East Aurora," Utaro said.

The Rochester-based supermarket chain operates stores throughout the state and Pennsylvania.

In June, Wegmans opened a 95,000-square-foot store in West Seneca, replacing an older outlet.

The company is talking with several retailers about leasing its former 65,000-square-foot store in the same plaza as the new one.

In November, another Wegmans will open on Transit Road north of Maple Road in Amherst.

In the fall of 1997, a Wegmans is scheduled to open on Amherst Street in Buffalo.

"It takes a long time to find a site that works," Utaro said. "We have been trying to find a North Buffalo site for years."