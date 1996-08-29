INADEQUATE FUNDING FOR CITY SCHOOLS ORIGINATES WITH NEW YORK STATE

The usually thoughtful Donn Esmonde suggests in his Aug. 20 commentary that the Buffalo school's budget be resolved by teachers accepting a reduction in their health program.

The long-term budget problems of Buffalo schools won't be resolved by this sort of gimmick. They stem from the indifference of all levels of government to address the overwhelming problems of our urban centers.

The federal government wishes to return the responsibility for what little it provides to education back to the states, where the problems originated. New York continues to ignore the special needs of its city schools, despite studies indicating the need to alter the distribution of school aid in order to better meet these needs.

Buffalo is unable to assist much more. It has statutory and constitutional limits on its taxing ability. Esmonde recognizes this but accuses teachers and administrators of not being contributors to the tax base. However, even teachers who do not live in the city contribute to the taxes that provide 86 percent of the money for the Buffalo schools: namely, income taxes and sales taxes.

Until public awareness supported by the media calls for the reforms at the state level, this problem of funding Buffalo schools will continue.

A one-time reduction in the benefits of teachers, no matter how those benefits are exaggerated, will not resolve any budget deficit.

RONALD E. BANKS

East Amherst