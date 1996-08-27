Kathleen A. Henry, a Marine Midland bank officer, died Monday (Aug. 26, 1996) in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Henry, 52, of Ruie Road, was born Kathleen A. Davin in Pittsburgh.

She had been employed for the last 22 years at the Marine Midland Bank, State Trust Branch, in North Tonawanda and was a platform officer at the branch.

Mrs. Henry was a member of the DeGraff Hospital Auxiliary and St. Joseph's Catholic Church of North Tonawanda.

Her husband, John H., died in 1986.

She is survived by two sons, David J. and Donald W.; a stepson, Jon M. of Sacramento, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Pamela Jo of Altoona, Pa.; two brothers, Thomas C. Davin of Fairfield, Conn., and William F. Davin of Pittsburgh; a sister, Patricia A. Davin of Pittsburgh; and a grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Hansel Cemetery, Farmington, Pa.