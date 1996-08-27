Share this article

HOLLAND CENTRAL VOTERS APPROVE SPORTS FUNDING

Published

Holland Central School District parents had promised to get out the vote for a proposition to fund interscholastic sports for 1996-97 and they kept their word Monday as a heavy turnout approved $48,526 for the program by an 811-513 tally.

The proposition will cost district taxpayers 18 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation or $13 a year more for a house assessed at $75,000.

Parents had presented the School Board a petition asking for the revote earlier this month. If the proposition had been rejected, parents or booster clubs would have had to raise about $13,570 for the fall sports of soccer, volleyball and field hockey before practice could have begun. Money for winter and spring sports could have been raised later.

