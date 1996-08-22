WORDS FROM MARILYN'S FINAL DAY

"Robert Kennedy was here, threatening me, yelling at me . . . you know, I know a lot of secrets about what has gone on in Washington, dangerous secrets."

That's what Marilyn Monroe said to a stunned Sydney Guilaroff on Aug. 4, 1962, the night of her death.

Guilaroff, master hairstylist to the stars, has finally revealed his final conversation with Monroe, along with many other facts, in his soon-due memoir, an elegantly entertaining tome titled "Crowning Glory: Reflections of Hollywood's Favorite Confidant."

Syndey, usually the most unflappable of men, writes that he was almost speechless with shock when Marilyn broke down and confessed, hysterically, that she had entered into affairs with both John and Robert Kennedy -- the president and attorney general of the United States -- and that she had actually allowed herself the romantic fantasy that RFK would divorce his wife, Ethel, and marry her. Guilaroff, who had known Marilyn since her early days in Hollywood, writes: "She wanted so desperately to be loved and to believe in romance that I had no doubt she believed every word Bobby said. And now he had betrayed her."

Guilaroff writes that Marilyn's desperation and fear were palpable -- she and her former lover had traded insults and threats, with Kennedy finally warning her, "If you threaten me, Marilyn, there's more than one way to keep you quiet!"

To calm his old friend, Guilaroff suggested they drive out to Malibu the next day: "We'll walk on the beach tomorrow and talk this out . . . just have nothing further to do with them."

Of course, tomorrow never came for Marilyn. Her body was discovered early Sunday morning by her psychiatrist, the controversial Ralph Greenson. (Guilaroff has many scathing, scary things to say about Greenson and his influence on Monroe in her final year. He is hard on Marilyn's drama coach Paula Strasberg, too, and he told MM over and over, "Get rid of her, you're the one with the talent!")

Despite Marilyn's ominous comments to Guilaroff in their last conversation, he does not, apparently, believe she was murdered -- at least not in the sense that somebody went into her house and did her in. He thinks she committed suicide. But he blames the Kennedy brothers and Greenson for Monroe's final despair. "As far as I am concerned, John and Robert Kennedy, aided by Greenson, murdered Marilyn just as surely as if they had shot her in the head!"

Amazing! And as far as I am concerned, this should put an end to questions as to whether Marilyn's pathetic involvement with the Kennedy brothers was fact or fiction. If a man like Sydney Guilaroff, one of the most famously discreet, honest and trustworthy Hollywood insiders of all time, says he spoke to Marilyn on the night of her death, and that this is what she said -- well, folks, it's a done deal!